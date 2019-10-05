Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Koshinski Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $1.17 Million; As Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Price Declined, Shellback Capital LP Decreased by $900,000 Its Position

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.05M, down from 59,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $107.42. About 4.17 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 20/04/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Board Initiates Search for Successor to CEO Niblock; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Announces CEO Succession Plan; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 30/05/2018 – Fiberon launches Elements Aluminum Railing at Lowe’s and lowes.com; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock To Retire Once Successor Found — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square Joins Fellow Activist D.E. Shaw in Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – LOWE’S DIRECTOR RICHARD W. DREILING TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: PROPOSED TRUMP TARIFFS HIGHLY REGRETTABLE AND BAD POLICY

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 5,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,688 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.05 million, down from 46,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35 million shares traded or 19.00% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – Apple has gone green; 19/04/2018 – Popular Science: Exclusive first look: Daisy is Apple’s new robot that eats iPhones and spits out recyclable parts; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Casablanca’s (Apple Leisure Group) Proposed Bank Facility A B3; B3 Cfr Affirmed; 13/03/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Discovers Motiv’s Fitness Tracker Ring Out Designs Apple iPhone X in Both Integration and Elegance; 31/03/2018 – India’s electronics ministry moots duties on key smartphone component; 27/03/2018 – Apple Services to Drive Next Leg of Growth, Says Schoenstein (Video); 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW EXITED AAPL, WP, ABBV, DNB, CCE IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Once Wary of Facebook and Apple, a Mill Town Tells Them to Keep Expanding; 01/05/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation Complete Transaction to Join Forces

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 93,653 shares. Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 65,677 shares. Capstone Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 5,941 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 7,039 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc accumulated 0.08% or 52,375 shares. Earnest invested 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 365,189 shares. Moreover, South Dakota Investment Council has 0.28% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc invested in 600 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 300,130 shares. London Of Virginia owns 1.89 million shares. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 41,818 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership. Lafayette Invs invested in 2,530 shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 19.75 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $802.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 10,836 shares to 62,980 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 22,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Yeti Hldgs Inc.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. 250 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.