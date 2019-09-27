Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Kingfisher Capital Lowered Stake as Shares Rose; Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Decreased Holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by $3.58 Million

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 80.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 76,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 18,352 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $878,000, down from 94,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 2.65M shares traded or 75.61% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Brookfield Asset Management’s Baa2 Rating Following Change In Applicable Rating Methodology; Short Term P-2 Rating Also Affirmed; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Brookfield Communities to begin construction on mountain homes in Pine; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$2.57/Share; 11/04/2018 – GGP Shareholders File Lawsuit to Block Brookfield Merger; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets A$2.50/Share Cash Offer From Brookfield; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Bid From Brookfield That Trumps BGH Offer by 6%; 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta

Kingfisher Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc sold 1,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 25,147 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.98M, down from 26,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $219.89. About 16.48M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Express India: Apple developing MicroLED displays to replace Samsung’s OLED screens; 02/04/2018 – Yet each has benefited from the other’s business model: Apple’s App Store has become one of the primary platforms through which Facebook attracts users. And free apps like Facebook make Apple’s products more attractive; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race; 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Airbnb, Apple, Skyscrapers; 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 23/03/2018 – Apple: U.S. iPhone Share Gains Could Boost Earnings — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – Postal Leadership Gap, Seaspan’s Consolidating Plans, Apple Seeks Sustainable Suppliers; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple hasn’t met with Indian govt to discuss anti-spam iOS app since Nov, despite allegedly agreeing in Oct t

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $241.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 109,695 shares to 114,030 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.42 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.