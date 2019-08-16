Apple (AAPL) Shareholder King Wealth Management Group Has Decreased Its Position by $2.05 Million; Chilton Investment Co Has Increased Holding in Pool (POOL) by $10.56 Million as Valuation Rose

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 10,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 31,670 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02M, down from 42,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $930.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $205.98. About 13.79 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – No turnaround for Apple in China due to smartphone ‘saturation’: UBS; 07/05/2018 – “The top tech companies do have a very strong profit position right now but Apple has the most of all,” Gates says; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Apple Offers $50 Refund for iPhone Batteries Replaced in 2017; 01/05/2018 – Dealbook: Apple Plans to Give Investors Back $100 Billion: DealBook Briefing; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN CHICAGO CONCLUDES; 23/03/2018 – Apple Plans To Introduce Low-cost Ipads To Win Back Share Of Education Market: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW EXITED AAPL, WP, ABBV, DNB, CCE IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPad Rev $4.11B

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 89.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 64,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The hedge fund held 136,473 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.51 million, up from 72,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $194.54. About 64,984 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP SEES FY EPS $5.45 TO $5.70; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys New 1% Position in Pool Corp; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M; 06/03/2018 Pool Corp Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.70; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $93,598 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Natl Bank De owns 20,330 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs has invested 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Ohio-based Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.07% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). C M Bidwell & Assocs Limited invested 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Thrivent For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 10,432 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 0.04% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Eaton Vance has invested 0.02% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 1.82M shares. 15,868 are held by Twin Tree Management L P. Echo Street Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 90,617 shares. Waddell Reed Financial, Kansas-based fund reported 303,950 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.06% or 28,285 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Voloridge Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 3,522 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 5,269 shares.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 57,893 shares to 35,022 shares, valued at $10.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 26,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 541,523 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance (NASDAQ:ULTA).

More notable recent Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pool Corp. (POOL) Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Euronav announces second quarter and first half 2019 results – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 New ‘Socially Responsible’ ETFs Fuel Growth – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pool Corp. Overcomes Weather Issues to Snare Record Results – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pool Corp. (POOL) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Covered Calls 101: Generate Income on the Stocks You Own – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “Traders See Price Errors at Close in Apple, Google, Others – Bloomberg” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $319.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Tech Ftec (FTEC) by 25,098 shares to 128,052 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).