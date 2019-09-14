Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Kanawha Capital Management Lifted Stake by $399,713; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Price Rose While Martin Currie LTD Cut Its Holding

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 2,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 93,192 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.45M, up from 91,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38 million shares traded or 42.39% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – Separately, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has also floated areas near Washington D.C., like Crystal City and Tysons, as locales for Apple; 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 31/05/2018 – Apple delays production start of 6.1-inch iPhone due to quality problems at LCD maker Japan Display, supply chain sources say; 30/05/2018 – Matterport Appoints Media Technology Leader Chris Bell as CMO; 17/05/2018 – Japan Display aims to double automotive sales to cut Apple dependence -exec; 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’; 02/05/2018 – Cramer says that Apple’s growing service stream could be a major advantage for the iPhone maker going forward; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Cuts Iphone Estimates Just Before Apple’s Earnings Report — MarketWatch

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 40.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 39,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 58,495 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.24M, down from 98,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $222.24. About 869,815 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 30,411 shares to 147,488 shares, valued at $11.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 185,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Ferrari N V.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.62 million for 24.26 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rodgers Brothers holds 2,884 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 12,109 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw has invested 0.06% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 1,200 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bancshares Of Hawaii owns 5,232 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company reported 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Kistler reported 420 shares stake. Rampart Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 13,237 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 15,789 shares. Argent Co accumulated 2,206 shares. The New York-based Gotham Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 1,964 are held by First Allied Advisory Serv Incorporated. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability accumulated 1,081 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moors And Cabot has invested 0.09% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). National Asset invested in 2,578 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc, which manages about $739.11 million and $729.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 9,370 shares to 3,320 shares, valued at $257,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 33,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,962 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T (NYSE:BBT).