Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Jrm Investment Counsel Raised Stake; Shoker Investment Counsel Increases Holding in Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM)

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 1,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,352 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 31,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $973.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $220.09. About 11.66 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook questioned; 20/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals for patented Agathos-Act; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Winslow Large Growth Adds GoDaddy, Exits Apple; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INTRODUCES IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT)RED SPECIAL; 11/04/2018 – If Zuckerberg was asked about Cook’s comments, the notes urged him to point towards “lots of stories about apps misusing Apple data.”; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 3 DIFFERENT IPHONES BEING LAUNCHED; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO tells CNBC that he regrets selling Apple shares before the company rocketed to its current day valuation; 27/03/2018 – Apple goes back to school with new iPad aimed at educators; 05/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Be Deposed In Qualcomm Lawsuit — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation to Join Forces

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 35.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 17,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $58.53. About 113,585 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 05/03/2018 Beyond Commerce, Inc. Retains Maxim Group, LLC; 21/03/2018 – Maxim’s Himalaya uSLIC Solution, the Industry’s Smallest Power Modules, Revolutionizes Design for Highly Space-Constrained Appl; 25/05/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $71; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q EPS 62c-EPS 68c; 20/03/2018 – NIC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Mar. 27; 09/03/2018 – ROYALTY FLOW: MAXIM GROUP ADDED AS LEAD MANAGING SELLING AGENT; 08/05/2018 – Maxim Power Corp. Provides Investor Update; 27/03/2018 – Maxim’s Ultra-Small Step-Down Converters Deliver the Industry’s Lowest Quiescent Current and Highest Peak Efficiency for Always-on Automotive Applications; 20/03/2018 – Gil Sharon-Maxim Group Stockbroker-Discloses Customer Disputes-Cleveland, OH; 06/04/2018 – RUMBLEON INC RMBL.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $7

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47,795 are owned by Boston Prtn. Harvest Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,924 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa reported 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Zebra Mngmt Lc has 0.19% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% or 216,914 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited holds 0.05% or 1.07M shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys, a New York-based fund reported 255,251 shares. Smith Salley & Assocs invested in 49,382 shares. The Illinois-based First Trust Ltd Partnership has invested 0.18% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Blair William Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 20,946 shares. Pension Ser invested in 350,643 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 3.77 million are held by Northern Corporation. First Mercantile holds 0.06% or 4,489 shares in its portfolio. 498 are held by City Holding.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13 million and $135.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement owns 195,847 shares. General Amer holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 89,000 shares. Moreover, Royal Bancshares Of Scotland Gp Public Llc has 1.57% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Planning Alternatives Limited Adv holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,880 shares. Horseman Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 20,400 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 35,116 shares. Paloma Prns Commerce owns 1,318 shares. Acg Wealth holds 3.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 126,993 shares. 73,237 were reported by First Interstate Commercial Bank. Cognios Limited Liability Com reported 3.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Menlo Ltd Com holds 3.17% or 23,433 shares in its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur reported 2.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation Ny has invested 0.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Meritage Port Mgmt invested 3.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Indiana Trust Management Com reported 26,086 shares.