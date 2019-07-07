Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Jolley Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding by $304,479; Callahan Advisors Holding In Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Was Lifted

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 1,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,264 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, up from 21,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Business Insider: Apple says all of its worldwide facilities are now 100 percent powered by clean energy; 18/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble following report Apple is producing its own screens; 11/04/2018 – Law Firm: VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 15/05/2018 – KANTATSU COMPETES WITH APPLE’S MAIN LENS SUPPLIER LARGAN; 01/05/2018 – Apple Tops Sales Estimates on Services Growth, IPhone Stability; 28/05/2018 – IPhone Screen Makers Fall on Report of Apple OLED Shift in 2019; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Europe Rev $13.85B; 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit; 31/03/2018 – This is Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s simple formula for happiness; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 30.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 7,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,912 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 25,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.27. About 393,297 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/03/2018 – Improving US Household and Business Fundamentals Point to Higher US Sales Ahead: Scotiabank Economics; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank second-quarter earnings beat market expectations; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Net Interest Income C$3.95B; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK WILL INVEST C$250 MILLION OVER TEN YEARS IN TRAINING STAFF FOR DIGITAL ECONOMY; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Return on Equity 14.9%; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING 2882.TW SAYS ITS BANKING AND INSURANCE UNITS SCRAP PLAN TO BUY 100 PCT STAKE IN MALAYSIA’S THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA BERHAD; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK’S CFO SAYS MEXICO HAS HIGHEST PRODUCTIVITY RATIO; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS BEEN IN TALKS WITH CANADIAN, MEXICAN GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS OVER NAFTA; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING IN TORONTO

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 2,594 shares to 7,308 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,019 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $138.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Vigilant Mgmt Lc has 3.37% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 127,165 shares. Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 46,100 shares. Asset Mngmt, a Florida-based fund reported 12,945 shares. Meeder Asset reported 2.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Markel has 0.86% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 270,735 shares. 1.23 million are owned by Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company. Strategic Fincl Svcs reported 1.75% stake. Inc owns 242,000 shares for 4.06% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company owns 2.72% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 435,294 shares. Ellington Gp Limited Liability Co has invested 0.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peninsula Asset Incorporated stated it has 2.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kwmg Ltd Company holds 0.13% or 2,843 shares in its portfolio. Veritas Investment Mgmt Llp stated it has 5,996 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Schwerin Boyle Mgmt holds 3.02% or 144,670 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.