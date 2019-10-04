Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Joel Isaacson & Company Has Boosted Position by $18.72 Million as Share Value Rose; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Pittenger & Anderson Raised Position

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 80.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 18,549 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.65 million, up from 10,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $195.96. About 258,016 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 47519.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 95,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 95,239 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.85 million, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $224.39. About 6.53M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Apple is said to work on touchless control, curved iPhone screen; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – SPECIAL EDITION (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE TO BE AVAILABLE TO ORDER ONLINE IN SELECT COUNTRIES BEGINNING APRIL 10 & IN STORES BEGINNING APRIL 13; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett Applauds Apple’s Share Buybacks — MarketWatch; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 25/03/2018 – Intl. Business Times: Apple discontinuing iPhone X amid `slowing sales,’; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Confirms $502.6 Million Award From Patent Case Win Against Apple — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF APPLE FOR “ELECTRONIC DEVICE INCLUDING OPTICALLY TRANSPARENT LIGHT SOURCE LAYER AND; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Adds Apple, Buys More IAC: 13F; 13/05/2018 – Forbes: New iPhone Leak Reveals Apple’s Radical Design; 09/03/2018 – 8 News NOW: #BREAKING: 16 Apple iMac computers stolen from UNLV computer lab #8NN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomasville Bancshares stated it has 3.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 1.94% or 845,160 shares. Quadrant Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has 29,999 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 200,429 shares or 4.86% of its portfolio. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp stated it has 4,526 shares. Pnc Fincl reported 7.34M shares stake. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 86,530 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 30,300 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. The California-based Osher Van De Voorde Invest Mngmt has invested 4.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Letko Brosseau Inc owns 2,000 shares. Moreover, Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 55 shares. Jag Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cypress Management Ltd Com has invested 2.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Davis R M stated it has 2.83% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Marsico Cap Mgmt Limited Com owns 359,570 shares or 2.54% of their US portfolio.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $687.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4,895 shares to 6,328 shares, valued at $701,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,882 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 10,184 shares to 4,253 shares, valued at $219,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 57,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,643 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).