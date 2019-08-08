Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Iberiabank Increased Its Holding; Newell Brands (NWL) Holder Primecap Management Company Lifted Holding

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 172,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 4.01M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.49 million, up from 3.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.07. About 2.12M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN 66% REDUCTION IN NUMBER OF MANUFACTURING FACILITIES; 23/04/2018 – Nine of 12 Directors Will Be New to Newell Board Following Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – Jostens Celebrates Earth Month 2018 by Announcing Expanded Commitment to Sustainable Graduation Experiences; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands: Andrew Langham to Step Down From Board, Effective Immediately; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands to Divest Itself of Non-Core Businesses Representing About 35% of Sales; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Says Exodus From Newell Brands Board Is `Unfathomable’; 02/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – WITH EXPECTED ELECTION OF ATCHISON AND JUDITH SPRIESER AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, NEWELL BRAND’S BOARD WILL COMPRISE 11 DIRECTORS; 13/04/2018 – CG: Newell’s Waddington said to attract bidders including Novole; 17/04/2018 – Starboard Value is seeking four board seats at Newell Brands, potentially putting it at odds with fellow activist investor Carl Icahn; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ABOUT 50% OF CO’S NEW PORTFOLIO WILL BE LEGACY NEWELL RUBBERMAID BUSINESSES AND ABOUT 50% LEGACY JARDEN BUSINESSES

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 4,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 71,816 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64 million, up from 66,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $202.01. About 15.68 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s advice to his younger self: ‘The joy is in the journey’:; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN APPLE INC – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Apple isn’t going to trash the iPhone X, and it wasn’t a failure; 16/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Apple Valley boys basketball secures a return to state; 17/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 27/03/2018 – Apple will launch the fourth iteration of its smartwatch this fall, according to an analyst report obtained by 9to5Mac; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 26/04/2018 – Another major Apple supplier just delivered potential bad news for the iPhone X; 24/05/2018 – Millennials looking to pay with plastic have more options than ever. Apple, Ikea, Uber are all pushing branded cards

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Invesco Limited holds 3.51M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 57,321 shares. Security Com invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Primecap Mngmt Ca accumulated 0.05% or 4.01 million shares. Optimum accumulated 1,200 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 197,507 shares or 0% of the stock. Utd Fire Gp Inc has invested 0.26% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Chevy Chase Trust Hldg Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Nuwave Investment Mgmt Lc reported 28,162 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd accumulated 103,109 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 12,236 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 117,950 shares. 4,706 are held by Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia. 45,376 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.65 million shares to 4.54M shares, valued at $814.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 530,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.94M shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marsico Cap Ltd owns 3.37% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 492,202 shares. Btim holds 1.02 million shares. The Arkansas-based Horrell Mngmt has invested 0.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stadion Money Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,402 shares. Black Diamond Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 1.96% or 10,408 shares. Security Commercial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 14,089 shares or 3.09% of the stock. State Street invested in 2.83% or 190.65 million shares. Valley National Advisers holds 55,247 shares or 3.01% of its portfolio. Hm Capital Mngmt Llc reported 0.66% stake. Df Dent And has 31,745 shares. Investment House Lc reported 263,788 shares. Willis Counsel owns 122,600 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Mraz Amerine & Associate Inc accumulated 10,351 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP reported 1.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 12,000 are owned by Robecosam Ag.

