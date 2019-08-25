Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Howland Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $373,842; Zimmer Partners LP Has Upped Position in Dominion Energy (D) by $56.96 Million as Stock Declined

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 69.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 749,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 1.83 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.91 million, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.94. About 3.15 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 1,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 38,962 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40 million, down from 40,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – NH HOTELS NHH.MC – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH APPLE LEISURE GROUP TO JOINTLY OPERATE BEACHFRONT RESORTS IN EUROPE; 01/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple, sources tell @MarcStilesPSBJ:; 19/03/2018 – Apple: Are People Sick of Expensive Phones? — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – IPhone X Is a `Super Bowl Winner,’ Apple’s Cook Says: TOPLive; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy in subtle dig at Facebook; 24/05/2018 – Samsung ordered to pay Apple nearly $540m in patent case; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INTRODUCES NEW IPAD AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION – EXEC; 16/04/2018 – Before the release of the device, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities forecast in a note that a “blush gold”-colored iPhone X will face production problems; 19/03/2018 – Apple Is Making Its Own Display Screens For The First Time: Bloomberg — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 6,632 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has 48,000 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Marco invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Farmers Trust Com stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Colorado-based Northstar Limited Com has invested 1.7% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). South State stated it has 45,867 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. First Interstate Natl Bank invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm accumulated 3,779 shares. Rodgers Brothers invested in 0.28% or 12,826 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt owns 5,477 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Com has 101,952 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has 0.37% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Pinnacle Finance Ptnrs stated it has 53,182 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.30 million shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 1.62 million shares to 3.38 million shares, valued at $95.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 631,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,255 shares, and cut its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT).

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DIM) by 318,585 shares to 629,073 shares, valued at $39.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc Ne (NYSE:AWK) by 6,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VEU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Markets Corp accumulated 1.18M shares. Stratford Consulting Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,133 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Conning Inc stated it has 126,893 shares. Riverhead Cap Lc reported 248,438 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. Amarillo Retail Bank invested in 25,275 shares or 1.89% of the stock. 10,157 were reported by Fosun. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.33% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,963 shares. Violich Mgmt Inc accumulated 104,929 shares or 5.05% of the stock. Kempen Cap Nv reported 0.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 154,550 are owned by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Ca. Moreover, Jones Finance Cos Lllp has 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 96,840 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated, a Arizona-based fund reported 82,288 shares. Miracle Mile Ltd accumulated 2.08% or 136,660 shares. Riverpark Limited Com holds 6.45% or 78,215 shares in its portfolio. 323,054 were accumulated by Clark Cap Mgmt Gru Incorporated Inc.