Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Holderness Investments Company Lifted Its Holding by $498,015; As Ebay (EBAY) Shares Rose, Holder Penn Davis Mcfarland Lowered by $347,874 Its Position

Holderness Investments Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holderness Investments Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holderness Investments Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Pete Najarian: From the desk of @HalftimeReport $AAPL Wearables has not only become its fastest-growing revenue source behind; 31/05/2018 – Telegram says Apple has prevented it from updating since April; 05/04/2018 – Apple’s total number of apps in the App Store declined for the first time last year. via @verge; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Encourage Customers to Switch to Apple Music; 26/04/2018 – MILLENNIUM SERVICES GROUP LTD MIL.AX – SIGNED MULTI-LOCATION CONTRACT WITH APPLE TO PROVIDE CLEANING & HYGIENE SERVICES TO 15 APPLE STORES; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 29/03/2018 – Jim Cramer says the comments from Apple CEO Tim Cook about Facebook’s data leak scandal are “unbelievable.”; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New iPad to Catch Google in the Classroom; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 01/05/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AAPL earnings: Look for Apple story to slowly shift away from focus on iPhone units to services and annual share buybacks, which are positive for the story

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 9,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,948 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.25 million, down from 285,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 8.39 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holds Its Own After Losing EBay (Video); 01/05/2018 – The Scottish Sun: EXCLUSIVE: eBay openly selling magnet tools shoplifters use to remove security tags from clothes for as; 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: eBay Rtgs Unaffctd By Stck Buybk, Contd Grwth; 14/05/2018 – GLIDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 – June 1; 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – “BRANDS ARE INCREASINGLY COMING TO EBAY, EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE RATE OF BRAND ACQUISITION” – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Total of 171M Global Active Buyers

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $349,347 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1.78M shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 18,360 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Nomura Asset Mngmt invested in 662,451 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 11.91 million shares. Prudential reported 3.89 million shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,600 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mgmt Ltd Co owns 56,000 shares. Alyeska Gru Ltd Partnership has 604,508 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 100,000 shares. 167,304 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Welch & Forbes Limited invested in 0.01% or 6,818 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Blair William Il has 47,941 shares. Savant Limited Company holds 0.05% or 6,712 shares.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68M and $289.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abb Limited (NYSE:ABB) by 100,099 shares to 535,807 shares, valued at $10.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

