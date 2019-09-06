Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Holderness Investments Company Has Raised Position by $498,015 as Valuation Rose; John G Ullman & Associates Lifted Stake in M D U Resources Grp (MDU) as Share Price Rose

Holderness Investments Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holderness Investments Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, up from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holderness Investments Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $213.35. About 11.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple Pulls Plug on Irish $1 Billion Data Center — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 26/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Apple reportedly lining up a new “Star” family of devices; 01/05/2018 – But Apple’s runaway growth over the past few years has saddled it with big expectations. The question is, is Apple diversifying fast enough?; 07/04/2018 – HomePod has Siri inside, but will only play music from Apple Music; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn in R&D as Apple and Google close in; 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part II”; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Teachers want to have technology to deliver their lessons. Most all teachers want a level of coding for their classes. #RevolutionCHI; 18/03/2018 – AAPL/@LiveSquawk: Apple Is Said To Develop Displays To Replace Samsung Screens -Apple Has California Facility For Producing MicroLED Screens -Apple MicroLED Plans May Hurt Suppliers Such As Sharp, LG Display – ! $AAPL; 06/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Release Date, Specs: Sources Hint Possible Delay; Features And HIgher Price

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in M D U Resources Grp (MDU) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 39,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 393,471 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.16M, up from 354,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in M D U Resources Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.11. About 199,872 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $552.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 56,936 shares to 140,075 shares, valued at $11.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.