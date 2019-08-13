Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Holderness Investments Company Has Increased Its Stake by $498,015; Union Pac (UNP) Holder Greenwood Capital Associates Decreased Its Stake by $2.42 Million

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 27.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 14,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 37,577 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, down from 52,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $168.78. About 2.06M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS

Holderness Investments Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holderness Investments Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holderness Investments Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 44.12M shares traded or 63.43% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Many Apple suppliers and tech industry executives are voicing concerns that a trade war between the U.S. and China will not only damage their businesses but also the industry and economic growth as a result; 12/03/2018 – Apple Acquisition of Texture Comes Amid Services Push; 04/04/2018 – Surging Apple Hedging Costs Show It’s Reeling From Trade Spat; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Adds Apple, Buys More IAC: 13F; 16/04/2018 – MacWorld: Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 13/05/2018 – Apple sows seeds of next market swing; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmctcls (NASDAQ:REGN) by 956 shares to 14,138 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 5,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingevity Corporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 0.34% or 293,522 shares in its portfolio. Maple Mngmt owns 5,476 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Eqis Mngmt holds 0.11% or 8,162 shares in its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 55,332 shares. Putnam Limited Co holds 1.17% or 3.01 million shares in its portfolio. Madrona Service Lc invested 0.41% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fairfield Bush And stated it has 28,060 shares. Hl Services Ltd Liability Corporation owns 769,314 shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 750,716 shares stake. Symphony Asset Ltd reported 0.18% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Community Bank & Trust Of Raymore reported 19,584 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 59.87M shares. Adage Capital Prtn Group Ltd Company reported 858,688 shares stake. 3,990 were accumulated by Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa holds 0.2% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 1,877 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.36 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has invested 0.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lvw Limited Com reported 51,422 shares. Bluestein R H And holds 466,592 shares or 4.84% of its portfolio. Cibc World Markets Inc has 857,024 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.9% or 141,094 shares. Spinnaker Trust holds 1.19% or 62,517 shares. Delphi Mgmt Ma reported 1.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Trust Of Vermont owns 170,941 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 793,794 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Country Tru Financial Bank has invested 4.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 1.55% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 535,714 shares. Bangor National Bank & Trust holds 21,845 shares. Security Natl Tru Company stated it has 3.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Connable Office accumulated 1.14% or 30,871 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt holds 2.58% or 14,142 shares in its portfolio.