Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Holderness Investments Company Has Boosted Its Position by $498,015; Leuthold Group Stake in Dollar General Corp. (DG) Has Decreased as Stock Value Declined

Holderness Investments Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holderness Investments Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holderness Investments Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $203.34. About 6.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture–Update; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Dublin €13bn in back tax as appeals continue; 11/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA INTRODUCING APPLE CHAT FOR IPHONE ON T-MOBILE; 01/05/2018 – Correct: Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 21/05/2018 – Buffett Bailed Out By Apple as Coke and Wells Lose: Markets Live; 10/05/2018 – Apple Helped Facilitate the Collaboration Between Alcoa and Rio Tinto on the Carbon-Free Smelting Process; 14/03/2018 – French finance minister accuses Google and Apple of `abusive practices’; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: ‘NEW IPAD FASTER THAN VIRTUALLY EVERY CHROMEBOOK’; 10/05/2018 – Apple Pulls Plug on Irish $1 Billion Data Center — Barron’s Blog

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (DG) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 2,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 79,603 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, down from 82,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $139.88. About 188,539 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 28,658 shares to 72,267 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP) by 1,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.