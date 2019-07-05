Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Hirtle Callaghan & Co Decreased Holding as Shares Rose; General Mls (GIS) Position Maintained by Bar Harbor Trust Services

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $54.34. About 3.87M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 99.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 29,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 37 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 29,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music reportedly has 40M paying subscribers; 10/05/2018 – Apple Backs Alcoa, Rio Tinto to Develop Carbon-Free Metal Making; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 01/05/2018 – Dealbook: Apple Plans to Give Investors Back $100 Billion: DealBook Briefing; 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Holland On Apple Earnings, Buybacks; 02/04/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation to Join Forces; 24/05/2018 – Whip yourself into shape by using this Apple Watch feature to compete against friends and family; 01/05/2018 – APPLE TO PROVIDE ANOTHER UPDATE ON CAPITAL RETURNS IN A YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which is set to impact European chipmakers; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple and Google Play

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.10 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc, which manages about $24.08 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 594,490 shares to 2.36M shares, valued at $96.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Sh Tr Crport (Prn) (CSJ) by 128,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts (EEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking owns 730,168 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 10,127 were accumulated by Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Gp Lc. Rodgers Brothers has 0.53% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Decatur Mgmt Incorporated invested in 6.35% or 172,847 shares. Stevens Cap Management LP owns 0.34% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 42,257 shares. Brouwer Janachowski Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hartford Invest Management Company holds 2.97% or 549,879 shares in its portfolio. 43,160 were reported by Valueworks Limited Liability Com. Advisor Limited Liability accumulated 145,961 shares. British Columbia Mgmt owns 1.19M shares. 3,333 were accumulated by Ironsides Asset Advsrs Ltd Company. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 32,892 shares. One Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Limited Com, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,677 shares. United Fincl Advisers Llc stated it has 2.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability stated it has 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department has 10,655 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs reported 4.57 million shares. Farmers Merchants holds 0.52% or 148,827 shares. Spectrum Inc reported 410 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc invested in 0.49% or 828,360 shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt Inc stated it has 4,100 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 100,010 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar holds 0.16% or 129,001 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust invested in 6,798 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.26% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 953,445 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc holds 7,536 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fcg Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 4,260 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 12,609 shares. 7,038 are owned by Zwj Investment Counsel.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity.

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,645 shares to 177,988 shares, valued at $9.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 26,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,985 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.