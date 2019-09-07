Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Hilton Capital Management Increased Holding by $514,080 as Share Price Rose; Altria Group (MO) Holder Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Decreased Stake by $701,100 as Stock Declined

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 51.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 11,800 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $678,000, down from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.71B market cap company. It closed at $43.85 lastly. It is up 19.47% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 2,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,046 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, up from 17,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by phone worries; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s new Mac Pro to launch in 2019 – TechCrunch; 04/04/2018 – National Post: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 30/03/2018 – Japan Display to raise $500m to supply key customer Apple; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 06/03/2018 – FCA offers in-car Apple experience with Apple Music, CarPlay and BeatsAudio; 27/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple Pursues Google in Education; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (Prn) (KRE) by 43,774 shares to 1,962 shares, valued at $101,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) by 1,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management holds 1,385 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 3.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8.60 million shares. Contrarius Invest Management reported 1.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boltwood Management holds 2.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 16,676 shares. Spectrum Group stated it has 1.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Newfocus Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7.3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 1.13M shares or 2.55% of all its holdings. Shine Advisory Ser, a Colorado-based fund reported 6,136 shares. First Business holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,221 shares. Avenir Corp owns 1.82% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 90,170 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Basswood Lc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,296 shares. The Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Ins Com has invested 3.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 79,842 shares or 2.98% of their US portfolio. Sageworth Tru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.12B for 9.62 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.