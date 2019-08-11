Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Hilton Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $514,080; Mitchell Group Increases Stake in Continental Resources (CLR)

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 2,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,046 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, up from 17,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on education, privacy, Facebook and DACA at the Recode MSNBC ‘Revolution’ event Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayers interviewed Cook in a school auditorium in Chicago in front of a live audience; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Revenue Drives Solid 2Q Earnings (Video); 26/03/2018 – Spotify sees revenue growth easing as gears up for listing; 10/05/2018 – Apple Pulls Plug on Irish $1 Billion Data Center — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Grading the rumors — assessing #Apple’s possible releases at the Chicago event on March 27; 23/05/2018 – Apple charges $29 for out-of-warranty battery replacements for the iPhone 6 and above; 14/03/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple might give Siri a total makeover; 10/05/2018 – Wireless Week: Reports Say Apple, Samsung Developing Cordless Headsets for AR, VR; 01/05/2018 – Apple unveils new $100bn buyback scheme, dividend hike

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.32. About 1.50M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS; 13/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $68; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership accumulated 0.33% or 104,468 shares. Cushing Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 46,466 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of holds 13,300 shares. 8,132 were accumulated by Advisory Research. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 306,610 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Korea owns 0.04% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 207,197 shares. Indexiq Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 12,017 shares. Capital Impact Advisors Limited Co accumulated 37,834 shares. Waratah Cap Limited holds 9,428 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 391,460 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.35% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 76 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc accumulated 368,924 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $78.84 million activity. McNabb John T II had bought 1,000 shares worth $39,880 on Wednesday, June 5.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By Continental Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:CLR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oil Struggles As Markets Rocked By Trade War – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $94.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 47,670 shares to 124,796 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) by 19,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,470 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13,105 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $255,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 651,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,240 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (Prn) (VNQ).