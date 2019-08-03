Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Highfields Capital Management LP Cut Stake by $56.70 Million as Stock Value Rose; United Asset Strategies Boosted Position in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.97 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – CEO Roger Lynch: New family plan allows Pandora to compete with Apple Music, Spotify; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 27/03/2018 – Unit of Taiwan’s Foxconn to buy Belkin for $866 mln; 09/05/2018 – This former Facebook executive sees Apple as a massive generator of cash, but thinks the company may be slipping on the innovation side; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO TARGET SCHOOLS WITH NEW IPAD, EDUCATION APPS; 30/04/2018 – Bringing Apple funds back stateside could result in a big boost to the company’s dividend; 26/03/2018 – Apple chief Tim Cook said “well-crafted” regulation was required; 13/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor claims Apple at work on 11-inch iPad Pro, no new iPhones in first half of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Square, Exits Topcon, Cuts Apple

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 539 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,535 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08 million, up from 3,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64M shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN; 13/04/2018 – Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos say this is the most effective way to make tough decisions; 26/05/2018 – 1CloudRoad: Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered Amazon’s top voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount; 15/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Earnings On Tap, Amazon’s Runway in Retail — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – At Post Office, Amazon Isn’t the Only Big Shipper Getting Discounts; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS- SANDERS TO WORK ALONGSIDE CO-HEAD OF TV, ALBERT CHENG, OVERSEEING CREATIVE AND PRODUCTION UNITS OF TV OPERATION FOR AMAZON PRIME VIDEO; 27/04/2018 – Amazon has been interested in developing technologies for aging populations since at least 2014; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of a unique benefit that Amazon provides to its employees

Highfields Capital Management Lp, which manages about $22.71 billion and $727.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,168 shares to 47,872 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

