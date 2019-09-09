Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Hgk Asset Management Lowered Its Holding; Gradient Investments Has Upped Its Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holding by $8.87 Million

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 1,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,108 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43 million, down from 40,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple reportedly plans to offer new credit card with Goldman Sachs; 10/05/2018 – Apple joins push on emission-free aluminium; 27/03/2018 – Aeron Mobile Applications Launched to Google Play and Apple App Store; 01/05/2018 – APPLE: AIRPODS ARE ‘RUNAWAY HIT’, WORKING HARD TO MEET DEMAND; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘We would love to see Apple go down in price,’ endorses its stock buyback; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue topped $9 billion in the March quarter; 01/05/2018 – The Daily Digest: Music industry insiders say Google’s big streaming music plans won’t beat Spotify or Apple because of its; 11/04/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Finds First Hidden Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Bites into Apple’s Face Recognition Technology; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 30/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Singtel to offer Apple Music without mobile data constraints

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 13183.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 73,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 73,859 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97 million, up from 556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $125.48. About 1.81 million shares traded or 48.56% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,448 are held by Numerixs Technologies. Oppenheimer And holds 2.76% or 544,537 shares in its portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Ca owns 154,550 shares or 5.3% of their US portfolio. 261,835 were accumulated by Rothschild & Asset Management Us. Pure invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 15,963 are held by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc. First Interstate Commercial Bank reported 73,237 shares. Uss Mgmt Ltd reported 1.86% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tru Of Oklahoma reported 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jpmorgan Chase holds 33.60M shares. Covington Inv Advisors holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 33,451 shares. Inr Advisory Llc invested in 788 shares. Moreover, Hamel Associates Inc has 4.11% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 48,221 shares. Mitchell Management stated it has 3.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Spectrum Mngmt Group Inc holds 1.68% or 29,645 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52B for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $331.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 56,055 shares to 63,548 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer Daniels Midl (NYSE:ADM) by 15,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 3,100 shares to 28,474 shares, valued at $8.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 16,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,871 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).