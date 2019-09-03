Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Hartford Financial Management Has Raised Stake; Nokomis Capital Has Cut Position in Echostar (SATS) by $11.59 Million

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 23.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 2,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,134 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 12,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $205.2. About 9.89 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – This $527 smartphone is Xiaomi’s answer to Apple’s iPhone X. via @cnbctech; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 – Apple refused to give access, citing issues of data privacy and encryption. The case was dropped after a third party was able to unlock the phone; 31/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market:; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – APPLE BLOG: APPLE NOW GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million In Damages From Samsung — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Apple’s Entire Business Is Now Being Powered With Clean Energy; 30/05/2018 – VHC, AAPL/@TradeHawk: $VHC $AAPL Apple wins IPR final decision as VirnetX ‘163 patent claims are invalidated; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD TO FEATURE A10 FUSION CHIP – EXEC

Nokomis Capital Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc sold 322,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The hedge fund held 58,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 380,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.12. About 63,489 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 12/04/2018 – Hughes Releases White Paper Outlining Communications Network Preparedness Recommendations Ahead of 2018 Hurricane Season; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q-End Cash, Equivalents, Marketable Investment Securities $3.3B; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 07/05/2018 – Hughes Awarded Contract to Prototype Multi-Modem Adaptor for DoD Wideband SATCOM Architectural Analysis; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Enhances JUPITER System, the World’s Most Advanced Broadband Satellite Platform; 21/03/2018 – 4-H Names Cassandra lvie as the 2018 National 4-H Youth in Action Winner; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar Posts $36.7M Losses on Investments in 1Q; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $202.4M; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Selected by Leading Oil Well Services Company to Provide Next Gen Rapid Deploy Communications Hub

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advisors holds 0.08% or 60,864 shares. Forbes J M Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 1.97% or 48,534 shares. Academy Cap Management Incorporated Tx invested in 96,456 shares or 4.25% of the stock. Godsey And Gibb reported 7,088 shares stake. Sandy Spring Comml Bank has 150,764 shares for 2.43% of their portfolio. Everett Harris Ca stated it has 1.22M shares. Burgundy Asset Management reported 1.27 million shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. Koshinski Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 46,631 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 4,733 shares. Patten Group Inc holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 30,499 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 871,458 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Lc has 238,882 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Shufro Rose Co Ltd Liability Co holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 66,944 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Inc Ca has invested 5.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Citizens Bancorp invested in 2.73% or 128,757 shares.

Analysts await EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.12 per share. SATS’s profit will be $19.69 million for 50.14 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by EchoStar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -450.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold SATS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.89 million shares or 1.52% more from 42.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc has 0% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 62,818 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Tci Wealth reported 316 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability has 0% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 11,677 shares. Edgepoint Invest Group holds 2.2% or 5.50M shares in its portfolio. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, a Brazil-based fund reported 22,144 shares. Prelude Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,120 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Roosevelt Investment Grp invested in 10,592 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 12,684 shares in its portfolio. Indaba Cap Mgmt LP owns 5.05% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 679,119 shares. Fmr Lc reported 80,957 shares stake. Howe & Rusling Inc reported 0% stake. Newtyn Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 2.07% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al reported 0.05% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS).

Nokomis Capital Llc, which manages about $289.90 million and $401.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dmc Global Inc by 147,521 shares to 295,137 shares, valued at $14.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in B Riley Finl Inc by 266,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Highpoint Res Corp.