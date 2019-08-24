Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Trimmed Position; Canyon Capital Advisors Holds Stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC)

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 1,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 7,088 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 8,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INTRODUCES NEW IPAD AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION – EXEC; 24/04/2018 – “In 2H18, iPhones could put pricing pressure on RF [radio frequency] suppliers as Apple moves toward lower-end LCD phones with a higher BOM [build of materials],” the firm’s analyst writes; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 27/03/2018 – @Apple announces a new iPad that will be offered to schools for $299; 16/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple’s next iPhone may ship with more powerful USB-C charger; 09/03/2018 – APPLE INC. vs Saint Lawrence Communications, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 03/09/2018; 12/05/2018 – Apple invests in ‘green’ metal; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27 event focused on education; 04/05/2018 – 05/01 The Cable – Tariffs, Mnuchin & Apple; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Is Big Fan of Apple’s Buybacks — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 43.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 2.93 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The hedge fund held 9.70 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.03 million, up from 6.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $25.49. About 1.54M shares traded or 24.49% up from the average. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA 1Q Net $242.3M; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER FINANCE S.A. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 30/03/2018 – Santander Consumer USA’s Redesigned Website Features New Customer Tools And Enhanced Functionality; 04/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 16/05/2018 – IPT: Santander Consumer Finance EU500m WNG 5Y MS +Mid 50s Area; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 40C; 06/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES 8 TRANCHES OF SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2

