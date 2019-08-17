Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Gfs Advisors Has Increased Position; As Adobe (ADBE) Valuation Rose, Holder Highstreet Asset Management Has Cut Position by $359,898

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 16.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 1,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 6,918 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, down from 8,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $287.45. About 1.69 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 17,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 109,471 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.79M, up from 92,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 25.16 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Apple: Hope for an ‘iTV’ Springs Eternal — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad should give it a meaningful grip on the education market, despite Google’s popularity, according to firms that coordinate large-scale Apple device deployments; 01/05/2018 – The iPhone X is on thin ice, according to earnings reports from companies involved with Apple; 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS; 04/05/2018 – 05/02 The Cable – Fed, Euro & Apple; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook questioned; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 27/03/2018 – Apple to target schools with entry-level iPad; 10/05/2018 – Apple abandons €850m data centre project in Ireland

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Trust accumulated 25,907 shares. Clark Estates New York holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 65,400 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 6,125 shares. Advsrs has 5.32% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 23,786 shares. Meridian Mgmt holds 13,640 shares. Berkshire Hathaway has 23.77% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). River Road Asset Lc invested 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Deltec Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 3,550 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 9,420 shares. Oregon-based Northside Cap Lc has invested 0.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hartford Mgmt accumulated 549,879 shares. Michigan-based Dillon Associates has invested 6.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr has invested 0.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northrock Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has 11,419 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability reported 687,980 shares.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 17,025 shares to 34,432 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 68,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Apple Analyst: Tariff ‘Gut Punch’ Is ‘Mini Wrench’ In iPhone Demand Story – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bull outlines Apple’s reacceleration in July – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Movers: AAPL, VZ – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1,286 shares to 3,268 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. (NYSE:RL) by 3,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on April 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Adobe Inc. Stock Climbed 29% in 2018 – Nasdaq” published on January 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for June 18, 2019 : ADBE, JBL, LZB – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Earnings: ADBE Stock Dips Despite Revenue Surging 25% – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.