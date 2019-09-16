Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Stake; Vident Investment Advisory Has Cut Its American Express Co (AXP) Stake by $3.12 Million; Shares Rose

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 90.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 25,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 2,811 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $347,000, down from 28,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.94M shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 5,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 158,886 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.45 million, down from 164,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 39.76M shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple seeks to take advantage of Facebook’s woes; 10/05/2018 – Apple looks to `green’ metal for use in iPhone and MacBook; 19/03/2018 – IPhone Hacks: Rumor: Apple Sourcing 270 Million iPhone Display Panels in 2018; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference; 13/04/2018 – Apple could easily double its dividend and still just match other tech company payouts: Analyst; 27/04/2018 – Independent Business: #BREAKING – Bank of Ireland reveal Apple Pay and Android Pay are on the way for its customers:…; 23/03/2018 – The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 02/04/2018 – It’s time to bet against Apple, says technical trader

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,444 shares to 4,702 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 14,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.33 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,585 shares to 6,034 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.