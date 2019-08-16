Apple (AAPL) Shareholder First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Lowered Its Holding by $880,929; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shareholder Keywise Capital Management LTD Decreased Position

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.86. About 7.23M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services analyzed 4,661 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 30,633 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, down from 35,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $911.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $201.74. About 27.88M shares traded or 3.85% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 29,425 shares to 33,885 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 43,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Force Management Limited Liability stated it has 12,800 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 2.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 3.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.18 million shares. 163,756 were reported by Badgley Phelps Bell. Diversified Tru holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 70,122 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 2.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 277,050 shares. Indiana-based Horizon Inv Limited Liability Corp has invested 4.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dearborn Prtn holds 2.75% or 217,231 shares in its portfolio. Glynn Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,400 shares. Summit Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,743 shares. Holt Cap Advsrs Limited Dba Holt Cap Lp has 1.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,549 shares. Strategic holds 66,675 shares. Peninsula Asset Mngmt holds 2.1% or 15,335 shares. Impact Ltd invested in 22,299 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Co owns 82,588 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by Nasdaq.com which released: "AAPL Stock: Why Apple Will Be A Whole New Company in Five Years – Nasdaq" on August 09, 2019