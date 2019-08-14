Apple (AAPL) Shareholder First Interstate Bank Has Decreased Its Position as Valuation Rose; Encana (ECA) Holder Southport Management Has Increased Position

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $0.205 during the last trading session, reaching $4.225. About 23.12M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank sold 5,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 73,237 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91M, down from 78,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $917.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $203.06. About 25.01M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – DrChrono Launches Apple Hardware Leasing Bundles for Doctors and Medical Practices; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Anti-platelet Therapy in the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease in Patients With COPD (APPLE-COPD: ICON 2); 09/04/2018 – APPLE INTRODUCES IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT)RED SPECIAL; 26/04/2018 – China is a vital market both for sales of Apple products and for Apple’s supply chain; 25/04/2018 – Trump, top aides talk trade with Apple CEO Cook at White House; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 27/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS UPDATED ITS IPAD WITH SUPPORT FOR APPLE PENCIL PLUS EVEN GREATER PERFORMANCE, STARTING AT $329; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Gains Can Feed Through To Asia Suppliers: Markets Live; 01/05/2018 – Apple Adds $100 Billion to Buyback Plans

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo, a Missouri-based fund reported 468,986 shares. 44,889 are owned by Coastline Tru. Duncker Streett And owns 51,225 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. Shoker Counsel Inc has invested 0.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Com invested 0.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Victory Mgmt holds 313,028 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa owns 61,260 shares. Parus Fin (Uk) Limited has invested 7.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Zeke Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Holderness has 3.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Renaissance Inv Group Inc Ltd Company stated it has 3.86% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap Ca reported 39,391 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Rice Hall James Assoc Lc reported 0.01% stake. Fred Alger holds 1.68% or 2.22 million shares in its portfolio. S Muoio And Com Lc reported 4,690 shares.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,215 shares to 4,769 shares, valued at $8.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Street Etf/Usa by 55,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).