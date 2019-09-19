Apple (AAPL) Shareholder First American Bank Has Decreased Its Stake by $374,497; Pggm Investments Cut Holding in Equity Residential Sh Ben Int (EQR) by $33.00 Million as Valuation Rose

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Equity Residential Sh Ben Int (EQR) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 440,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 5.38 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $408.68M, down from 5.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Equity Residential Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $85.51. About 1.22M shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

First American Bank decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 1,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 185,548 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.72 million, down from 187,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $220.96. About 20.23 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM APPLE.COM, APPLE STORE APP AND APPLE STORES FOR $99; 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates Entry-Level 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil-Stylus Functionality; 24/05/2018 – U.S. JURY ISSUES APPLE-SAMSUNG VERDICT IN SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Pegatron’s profit falls 24% on Chinese labor costs; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO HAVE COMPLAINED TO DOJ ABOUT SWITCHING ISSUES; 23/05/2018 – APPLE TO GIVE $50 CREDIT TO BATTERY REPLACEMENT CUSTOMERS: CNBC; 19/03/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple’s next event may reveal cheaper iPads and MacBook Air; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple ordered to pay half a billion dollars in damages to patent troll

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.52 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Analysts await Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. EQR’s profit will be $326.35 million for 24.29 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Equity Residential for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.33% EPS growth.

