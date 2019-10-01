Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Financial Counselors Has Lowered Position as Stock Price Rose; Grimes & Company Has Raised Its Albemarle Corp. (ALB) Holding

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp. (ALB) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 7,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 68,103 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.80 million, up from 60,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $68.23. About 1.37 million shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.10 – $5.40; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle continues double digit growth in first quarter on strong lithium results; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – PURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED THROUGH AVAILABLE CASH ON HAND; 03/04/2018 – China miner Tianqi meets with Chilean anti-trust prosecutor on SQM; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Corp expected to post earnings of $1.21 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE-DUPONT REPORT PACT IN HYDROPROCESSING; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MAT

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 8,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 314,148 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.18 million, down from 322,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $225.11. About 29.81 million shares traded or 12.41% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 15/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON FRANCE’S POTENTIAL FINE ON TECH COMPANIES; 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 11/04/2018 – The Facebook CEO was ready to criticize Apple in his testimony in Congress over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 09/04/2018 – Apple announced new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on Monday; 08/05/2018 – APPLE: HOLDER OBJECTIONS TO SETTLEMENT TO BE FILED BY JULY 6; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 16/05/2018 – Packaged Facts Analyst: Goldman Sachs Reaches for the Apple (Pay Credit Card) in Partnership That is More Than Meets the Eye; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 07/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Rumor: Apple may Drop the OLED iPhone Notch in 2019

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,102 shares to 67,004 shares, valued at $10.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,191 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small (SCHA) by 25,006 shares to 35,569 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp by 67,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,885 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ftse Rafi Us 1000 Etf.