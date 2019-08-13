Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Fiduciary Trust Company Has Cut Its Stake by $2.34 Million; Costco Wholesale (COST) Holder Calamos Wealth Management Trimmed Its Stake by $5.69 Million as Valuation Rose

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 77.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 23,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 6,636 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 30,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $276.24. About 623,857 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 12,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 595,338 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.08M, down from 607,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.09% or $8.19 during the last trading session, reaching $208.67. About 28.84 million shares traded or 6.82% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — Apple supplier Alps Electric says it is bringing forward its merger with subsidiary Alpine Electronics to capture synergies but the truth may be that it wants to offset a hit from poor iPhone X sales; 23/04/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO APPLE’S ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY COMPANY SHAZAM; 01/05/2018 – Apple: New $100B Shr Repurchase Authorization Announced; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL COST $299 FOR STUDENTS, $329 FOR CONSUMERS AND IS AVAILABLE TODAY – EXECS; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 29/03/2018 – APPLE RELEASES IOS 11.3 W/ ABILITY TO DISABLE SPEED THROTTLING; 25/05/2018 – Apple Screen Wizards Throng L.A. Expo to Find Future Displays; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves, ex-Apple exec to succeed; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Tim talking about all the software initiatives in Everyone Can Code; bringing this to all sorts of schools, including the City Colleges of Chicago. Using Swift to create next generation of “killer apps”; 20/04/2018 – This is the Apple store for weed

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 395,000 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 38,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.30 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct accumulated 183,943 shares. Ws Lllp invested in 1.14% or 78,010 shares. 11,946 were reported by Private Trust Na. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.25% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.25% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Schnieders Capital Management Limited Company owns 0.68% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 6,540 shares. 1,885 are owned by Peddock Advisors Limited Co. Edgestream Prns LP stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Oak Ridge Invests Limited accumulated 73,147 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Ensemble Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.13% or 3,600 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech owns 624,868 shares. 46,326 are held by Kbc Group Nv. 2,550 were reported by Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.28% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Kings Point Cap Mgmt holds 283 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

