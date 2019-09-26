Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Excalibur Management Decreased Stake; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Venator Capital Management LTD Increased by $1.36 Million Its Holding

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 9,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.38 million, up from 50,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.68. About 1.44M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 1,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 19,229 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81M, down from 21,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $992.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $219.59. About 3.37 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through; 15/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son says new Vision Fund to be set up in “near future”; 27/03/2018 – Apple set to update iPad lineup at Chicago education event; 23/05/2018 – Apple Avoids Amazon’s Beauty Contest, Searches Secretly for New Campus; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 01/05/2018 – Apple said it sold 52.2 million iPhones in the quarter ended March, up from 51 million a year ago; 15/05/2018 – Apple Wants $1 Billion From Samsung at Smartphone Retrial; 24/04/2018 – Apple Enters Correction Territory For Second Time This Year — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘We would love to see Apple go down in price,’ endorses its stock buyback

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Inv Counselors has 3,838 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 543,496 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. 65,636 are held by Kanawha Capital Management Ltd Co. Security Tru has invested 1.71% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ci Invs holds 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 284,596 shares. Alabama-based Eagle Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 2.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ironwood Finance Ltd Co reported 320 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 0.69% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 131.10 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon owns 24.16 million shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. The New York-based Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 3.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Coldstream Mgmt has invested 0.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nomura Holdg reported 0.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) stated it has 23,197 shares. New York-based Schafer Cullen Capital has invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Newbrook Cap Advsrs LP accumulated 294,306 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst Calls WWE A ‘Precious Stone In Media’ – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney Plus launches preorders for streaming service – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney CEO Bob Iger On Not Buying Twitter: The ‘Nastiness Is Extraordinary’ – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Deal With Target Is Much Ado About Nothing – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.40 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple starting online sales in India – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple’s Streaming Strategy Is The Ultimate Magic Trick – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mac Pro production staying in US – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Bear (Goldman) Makes Big Return – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.