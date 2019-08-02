Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Endurance Wealth Management Trimmed Stake; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Position in Facebook Cl A (FB) by $41.08 Million

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 6,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 66,334 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60 million, down from 73,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $916.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $202.91. About 26.91M shares traded or 0.28% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Calls for More Regulations on Data Privacy; 28/05/2018 – PC Authority: Apple plans to unlock more NFC abilities for four generations of iPhone; 30/04/2018 – The new focus on health may make Fitbit and Google stronger competitors against Apple whose smartwatch has continued to grow rapidly; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s self-driving partnership is the next phase of ‘Apple as a service,’ Gene Munster says; 09/03/2018 – NEW VERSION OF MEDALS OF WAR FEATURED BY APPLE; 27/04/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Apple Music-Like News Subscription Service; 30/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Singtel to offer Apple Music without mobile data constraints

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 96.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 7,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $538.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $188.82. About 9.70 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – JUST IN: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg summoned by UK lawmakers to give evidence regarding the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 09/05/2018 – Ex-Facebook exec Chamath Palihapitiya: Burgeoning data privacy laws will lead to a massive revaluation of internet companies; 28/03/2018 – Apple seeks to take advantage of Facebook’s woes; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CEO Zuckerberg says Facebook not planning to extend European privacy law globally; 02/04/2018 – Facebook has faced controversy in recent months over data privacy, reports of Russian propaganda, and misinformation related to ethnic cleansing in Myanmar; 19/03/2018 – Steve Kopack: Breaking: Facebook Security Chief Said to Leave After Clashes Over Disinformation – via @NYTimes; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Elon Musk deletes Facebook accounts for Tesla and SpaceX; 28/03/2018 – Facebook tweaks privacy tools to ease discontent over data leak; 28/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Facebook revamps privacy tools as tighter EU rules draw near #fox5dc; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: For One Senator, Cambridge Analytica Breach Hits Close to Home

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Papp L Roy & Associates reported 4.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Michigan-based Aspen Invest Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 1.69% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). One Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 35,586 shares. Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And Company owns 109,498 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Serv invested 0.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Td Cap Ltd Llc holds 5,089 shares. Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Syntal Capital Prtnrs Ltd Com, Texas-based fund reported 6,493 shares. Fagan Inc has invested 5.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capwealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 141,089 shares or 4.11% of the stock. Twin Cap Mngmt holds 3.1% or 330,927 shares. 84,395 were accumulated by Narwhal Cap. Uss Management Limited owns 870,573 shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 1.43 million shares.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (NYSE:D) by 31,507 shares to 31,657 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Finl Corp Com (NYSE:MFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 4.45% or 35,590 shares. Tiger Global Mgmt Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 8.84M shares. Gm Advisory Gp stated it has 0.86% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sterneck Cap Llc owns 17,954 shares. South State has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Atlas Browninc holds 0.53% or 4,461 shares. Harris Assocs LP invested in 2.89 million shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 403,431 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Kj Harrison & Prns owns 16,152 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Llc holds 0.39% or 8,185 shares in its portfolio. Homrich & Berg invested in 0.08% or 8,679 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) invested in 0.63% or 3,200 shares. Dillon Associate Inc reported 33,270 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc accumulated 28,029 shares. 8,023 were reported by Cognios Ltd Liability Com.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 55,449 shares to 66,445 shares, valued at $464,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 28,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Dividend Equity Etf (SCHD).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.33 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.