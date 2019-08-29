Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Eidelman Virant Capital Has Trimmed Position; Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Holder Sarissa Capital Management LP Raised Position by $16.77 Million as Stock Declined

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 4,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 19,940 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 24,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $205.53. About 15.96 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI Watch his interview with @karaswisher and @chrislhayes now on @MSNBC; 23/04/2018 – EU: Will Probe Whether Rivals May Be Harmed if Apple Discontinued Referrals to Them From Shazam App; 01/05/2018 – APPLE REPORTS NEW $100B BUYBACK PROGRAM, BOOSTS DIVIDEND BY 16%; 15/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG BATTLE OVER SMARTPHONE PATENTS REVIVES 2011 FIGHT; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – INTRODUCED A NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 03/05/2018 – Paul Krugman: Apple and the Fruits of Tax Cuts; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS HAS NOT, TO DATE, BEEN ABLE TO DETERMINE WHETHER THE REPORTED 7 INCIDENTS WERE CONNECTED TO SPECIFIC CONFLICT MINERALS INCLUDED IN CO’S PRODUCTS; 02/05/2018 – Vehicle Tracking Solutions® Releases Enhanced Silent Passenger® Apple iOS App; 12/03/2018 – Patently Apple: The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment Shuts the Door on Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm based on Security Risks; 26/03/2018 – Apple to delay release of iPhone SE 2 in India due to government restriction, sources say

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 1.29M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The hedge fund held 7.54M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.05M, up from 6.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 3.96% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 1.33 million shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals plans to separate into two entities next year; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Provides First Quarter 2018 Investor Update; 09/04/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination from Sarissa Capital; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 23/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Clinical Data for IW-3718 in Persistent Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) at; 01/05/2018 – SARISSA URGES IRWD HOLDERS TO ELECT DENNER, REPEAL NEW BYLAWS; 02/04/2018 – Ironwood Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination From Sarissa Cap; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRWD); 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sees Separation Tax-Free to Ironwood Hldr

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bank owns 21,283 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 53,169 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Hbk Invests LP has 0.04% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 225,100 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc holds 14,006 shares. Pdt Prns Ltd Company has 0.12% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 159,600 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Gotham Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) or 50,168 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) or 1.60M shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 184,590 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Smith Asset Management Grp LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 4,170 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Prudential Finance holds 12,884 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association accumulated 216,558 shares.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 303,000 shares to 633,000 shares, valued at $841,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royce Value Cf (NYSE:RVT) by 74,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercantil Bank Holding C Class A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Capital Prtn Limited Liability Company owns 5.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 48,663 shares. Thompson Invest Inc reported 14,385 shares. Glenview Retail Bank Dept invested 6.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Neumann Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 3.12% or 25,729 shares in its portfolio. Kynikos Associate Limited Partnership has 17,177 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Fincl Svcs accumulated 24,419 shares. Gruss Inc owns 36,450 shares for 7.25% of their portfolio. Mngmt Assocs Ny accumulated 2.37% or 8,019 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc holds 2.23% or 72,414 shares in its portfolio. Cap Glob invested in 0.33% or 5.49M shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,318 shares. Argi Investment Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% or 21,252 shares. Cypress Cap Ltd Liability Company accumulated 9,965 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 5.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ftb reported 1.66% stake.

