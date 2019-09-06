Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Eidelman Virant Capital Has Trimmed Holding; Polaris Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) by $1.10 Million

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 4,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 19,940 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 24,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $213.77. About 12.90 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 28/03/2018 – Apple HomePod Will Do Just Fine; 05/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Blitz, Apple’s Big Returns, Cheers for Tencent — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 30/04/2018 – Apple: Piles of Cash Offer Piles of Possibilities — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – OpenX Taps Former Google, Apple Executive Jacqueline Berg to Lead North America Publisher Partnerships; 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at a record high Monday as Warren Buffett doubles down on his praise for the company. via @cnbctech; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 28/03/2018 – U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 05/04/2018 – BGR.com: Rumors keep mounting as Apple invests more into next-gen MicroLED screen technology

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 12,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The hedge fund held 448,879 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.36M, up from 436,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $104.4. About 711,821 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May Impede STD Screening in Young Women; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $95; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Adj EPS $1.52; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q EPS $1.27; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 4,100 shares to 455,278 shares, valued at $37.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 37,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.15M shares, and cut its stake in Xerox Corp.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52B for 18.88 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

