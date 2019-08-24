Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Eidelman Virant Capital Decreased Holding by $822,150; Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Position in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Has Lowered as Shares Rose

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 37.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 215,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 355,163 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34M, down from 570,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $28.16. About 4.09 million shares traded or 9.83% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 4,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 19,940 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 24,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple is launching digital book creation on the iPad, built into the Pages app, including group projects via digital collaboration. Previously, this pretty much required a Mac. #AppleEDUchat; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Apple Inc. ‘AA+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Apple Services Growth Will Likely Decelerate Later This Year, Says Bernstein — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Tech momentum could continue as Buffett buy helps give Apple best week since 2011; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Awarded $502.6 Million Jury Verdict Against Apple; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple and Google’s corporate reputations have plunged; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new $299 iPad at education-themed event; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL ACCESSORY – EXEC (CORRECTS TO DELETE REFERENCE TO ‘LOWER PRICED’); 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (NYSE:RLH) by 55,000 shares to 765,000 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercantil Bank Holding C Class A by 43,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garde Class A.

