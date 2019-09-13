Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Edmp Cut Its Position by $479,892; Covington Capital Management Stake in Mastercard (MA) Trimmed by $424,776 as Stock Rose

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 1,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 29,320 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.76 million, down from 30,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $277.33. About 2.51M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Edmp Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc sold 2,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 36,473 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.22 million, down from 38,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $985.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $5.12 during the last trading session, reaching $217.97. About 23.35M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple suppliers popping after-hours following the tech giant’s strong earnings report; 26/03/2018 – On Facebook’s data problems, “some large profound change is needed,” according to Apple chief Tim Cook; 29/05/2018 – Apple doesn’t always introduce new Macs at the show but it might refresh them; 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG COMMENTS ON VERDICT IN APPLE VERSUS SAMSUNG RETRIAL; 05/04/2018 – Apple’s total number of apps in the App Store declined for the first time last year. via @verge; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE IS RELENTLESS ABOUT FIERCLY PROTECTING PRIVACY; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 21/03/2018 – Jimmy Iovine’s Planned Exit Raises Leadership Questions for Apple Music; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ISSUE IN ADDING CARDS IN APPLE PAY

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.26 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hallmark Cap reported 132,154 shares or 2.78% of all its holdings. Moreover, Winch Advisory Limited Liability Com has 6.65% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 66,266 are held by Motco. Stonebridge Advsrs Limited reported 118,925 shares. Curbstone Fincl Corporation holds 2.06% or 39,565 shares in its portfolio. Weatherly Asset LP accumulated 142,156 shares or 5.61% of the stock. Roundview Capital Limited Com reported 2.97% stake. Tealwood Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 11,363 shares. Scharf Invs Limited Com holds 5,404 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Highvista Strategies Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,200 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt stated it has 160,563 shares. Glob Invsts reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 2.26M shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Profit Investment Mgmt invested in 11,865 shares or 1.73% of the stock. Westover Advsrs Limited Co holds 38,325 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 34.32 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.