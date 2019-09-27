Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Edmp Cut Its Holding; As Dollar General (DG) Share Value Rose, Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Increased Stake by $315,225

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Dollar General (DG) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 2,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 58,534 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.91 million, up from 56,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Dollar General for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $159.48. About 898,081 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M

Edmp Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc sold 2,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 36,473 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.22M, down from 38,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $986.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $218.4. About 20.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – A gold-colored iPhone X? Turns out Apple apparently designed one but never released it; 23/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads and software for the education market at an event in Chicago next week; 21/03/2018 – Jimmy Iovine’s Planned Exit Raises Leadership Questions for Apple Music; 13/03/2018 – US News: Apple Supplier Wistron Secures Land to Build New Site in Southern India; 04/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple’s essential upgrades to the upcoming iPhone X2, iPhone X Plus and iPhone X SE, sources say:…; 23/03/2018 – Apple Will Return to Its Roots With Education Tools and New iPad; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 07/05/2018 – Apple Needs an 8.6% Rally to Reach $1 Trillion Milestone; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Apple’s New $100 Billion Stock Buyback Plan Is Consistent With “Net Cash Neutral” Policy; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Investment Incorporated has 13,010 shares. The Nebraska-based America First Inv Lc has invested 0.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Diversified Trust holds 0.65% or 69,438 shares in its portfolio. Barr E S & Company owns 61,263 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management, Oregon-based fund reported 330,504 shares. Sage Financial Group Inc Inc invested in 123 shares. Td Capital Mngmt holds 0.2% or 5,089 shares. Granite Investment Limited Liability invested 0.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De owns 36,280 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 109,500 shares or 3.89% of their US portfolio. The Connecticut-based Ellington Management Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ntv Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 39,366 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. Hallmark Capital Mgmt holds 2.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 132,154 shares. Glenview Bank & Trust Dept reported 75,521 shares. Edmp Incorporated has invested 6.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.29 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

