Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Edgewood Management Trimmed Position by $3.77 Million; Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Position Maintained by Keating Investment Counselors Inc

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 19,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 139,931 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.58M, down from 159,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Deal at Risk as EU Probes Impact on Music Market; 24/05/2018 – Samsung ordered to pay Apple nearly $540m in patent case; 09/05/2018 – “There’s tremendous value at Apple,” Palihapitiya says. “There’s enormous cash flow in Apple.”; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Google’s Al chief John Giannandrea – New York Times; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPad Rev $4.11B; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Leading iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry endured its first decline in full-year net profit since 2008, hampered by weaker-than-expected sales of the smartphone while the company struggles to reduce its reliance on Apple; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 65.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 88,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 223,440 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, up from 134,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 4.22M shares traded or 2.45% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Inv Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Amica Retiree Med Trust reported 3,998 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 0.8% or 939,117 shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Management reported 58,565 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Becker Mngmt stated it has 1.79% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Regions owns 56,025 shares. Exane Derivatives, France-based fund reported 17 shares. Sasco Capital Ct owns 957,882 shares or 2.37% of their US portfolio. Timber Creek reported 103,184 shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. 15,750 were accumulated by First City Mngmt Inc. Asset Management accumulated 10,785 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sequoia Fincl Ltd Llc stated it has 154,547 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 3.28 million shares. Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability reported 5,907 shares stake. Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 95,480 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52B for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 56,166 shares to 6.43 million shares, valued at $1.35B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.13 million shares. 43,443 were reported by Hayek Kallen Mngmt. Rampart Invest Ltd Com reported 112,112 shares. Boston Rech And Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 2.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Co reported 141,094 shares stake. Moon Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 21,943 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corporation holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 19,932 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 5,695 shares. Gam Holdg Ag reported 0.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 11,743 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. 58,399 are held by Main Street Research Ltd Com. Ashmore Wealth Management Ltd Liability owns 1.27 million shares. Bessemer Secs Lc stated it has 25,118 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. South Dakota Investment Council holds 3.4% or 847,498 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 277,050 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio.