Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Eastern Bank Trimmed Its Holding by $5.11 Million as Market Value Rose; Wright Investors Service Lowered Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Position as Market Value Rose

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 3,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, down from 16,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $208.73. About 1.45 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 27,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,820 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.36M, down from 186,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – CAFC: DSS TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT v. APPLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2523 – 2018-03-23; 16/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: North Carolina site tops Apple’s shortlist for second big corporate campus; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK SAYS ON TARGET TO HIT $50B/YR SERVICES REV TARGET; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 01/05/2018 – Apple suppliers popping after-hours following the tech giant’s strong earnings report; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple discontinues its airport wireless routers – Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – WETM-TV: Police said many people have reported phone calls from people posing as representative from NYSEG and Apple; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to…; 11/05/2018 – Apple Just Got Greener With Alcoa, Rio Tinto Accord — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank has invested 0.2% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Washington Tru stated it has 0.91% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 194,497 shares. Alley Ltd Liability Com has 1.51% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 26,618 shares. Moreover, Curbstone Mgmt Corp has 0.37% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Investment Svcs Wi owns 14,612 shares for 3.09% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Llc owns 0.57% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 678,750 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Llc holds 255 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The owns 655,466 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.57% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Umb Natl Bank N A Mo holds 183,090 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited invested 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 5,893 were reported by Indiana Tru Investment Management Co. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.15% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has invested 0.15% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.10B for 22.79 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $247.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 5,763 shares to 9,220 shares, valued at $733,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 6,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 321,210 shares to 511,744 shares, valued at $16.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 8,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Sol (NASDAQ:CTSH).