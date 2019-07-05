Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Trimmed Position by $363,825; Gibraltar Capital Management Holds Stake in Intel (INTC)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,550 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, down from 18,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $204.58. About 12.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Awarded $502.6 Million Jury Verdict Against Apple; 15/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple iPhone Rumors: Cheaper Model to Launch Alongside Bigger Model in September 2018?; 04/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS U.S. HEALTHCARE SYSTEM IS “SHOT THROUGH WITH RAMPANT WASTE,” AND THAT IS “DEEPLY IMMORAL”; 12/04/2018 – Apple: Is the HomePod a Bust? — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 04/04/2018 – Surging Apple Hedging Costs Show It’s Reeling From Trade Spat; 29/03/2018 – Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 24,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,719 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45 million, up from 114,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 9.24M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 12/03/2018 – Intel For Broadcom? Street Blanches at Potential $170B Deal — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – The Big Interview: Intel’s AI Chief Says Chip Giant “Has to Shift”; 18/05/2018 – 19-Year-Old Engineer Builds Autonomous Window Cleaner for Commercial Buildings; 08/05/2018 – VenueNext Receives Investment from Intel Capital; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Ho; 15/05/2018 – ON24 Names Ian Halifax Chief Financial Officer as Company Accelerates Growth; 26/04/2018 – Jim Keller Joins Intel to Lead Silicon Engineering; 25/04/2018 – Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY-178 tuMP Multicore Operating System Becomes the First Operating System Certified as Conforming to the FACE Technical Standard for Intel Multicore Processors; 16/04/2018 – Intel’s Chip Lead Disappearing, Says Linley Group — Barron’s Blog

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 8,375 shares to 42,845 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 42,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,015 are owned by Fruth Inv Mgmt. Cortland Associates Mo invested in 9,682 shares. Palisade Cap Nj invested 0.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lau Associates Ltd Liability Co has 6.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Opus Group Ltd Liability Company reported 4,858 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 1.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 860,146 shares. Stearns accumulated 20,812 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De has invested 1.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Intl Inc Ca has invested 0.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Everett Harris Ca reported 1.22 million shares stake. Renaissance Group Ltd holds 1.25% or 164,433 shares in its portfolio. 259,975 are held by Sit Investment. Broderick Brian C has 3.26% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 48,037 shares. The New York-based Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Financial Counselors, Missouri-based fund reported 322,615 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.67 billion for 24.13 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $352,535 activity.