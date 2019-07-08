Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Cut Position as Market Value Rose; As International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Price Declined, Ballentine Partners Increased Position

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 1009.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 10,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,096 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 1.77M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 14/03/2018 – IBM and EV Group Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – IBM predicts five technologies that will change the world in the next five years; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 24/05/2018 – SBERBANK, IBM SIGN AGREEMENT ON WATSON FOR ONCOLOGY; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO ACQUIRER OF HELPSYSTEMS IN CONNECTION WITH LBO; OUTLOOK STABLE

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,550 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, down from 18,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $920.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $200.02. About 24.17M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg was ready to slam Apple if Congress asked him about Tim Cook’s privacy comments; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple nears $1 trillion valuation mark; 19/04/2018 – Apple Adds Earth Day Donations to Trade-in and Recycling Program; 20/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals for patented Agathos-Act; 16/03/2018 – Apple schedules product launch in Chicago for March 27; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:; 01/05/2018 – APPLE: AIRPODS ARE ‘RUNAWAY HIT’, WORKING HARD TO MEET DEMAND; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Rest of Asia Pacific Rev $3.96B; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMA) by 5,627 shares to 23,886 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 8,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,690 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,366 are owned by Mercer Advisers. Scotia Cap has 0.14% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 76,144 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Lc reported 6,799 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bollard Group Inc Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,309 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Company reported 4,844 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.43% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Iberiabank Corp invested in 1,602 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 4,161 shares. Barbara Oil Com reported 5,000 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Merian Investors (Uk), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 20,971 shares. Los Angeles Equity Inc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Live Your Vision Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Asset Mngmt reported 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Acropolis Inv Mngmt has 3,791 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM: Buying While Apathetic – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IBM Watson Advertising and Adweek Create Institute for Brand Marketingâ„¢ – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBM Celebrates Women Business Pioneers In Artificial Intelligence – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Microsoft vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Watson Stands Out for Finance Solutions and Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Teams with Mujin – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 7,758 shares to 62,340 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 8,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.59 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.