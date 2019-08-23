Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Eagle Global Advisors Cut Position by $1.56 Million; Wedbush Securities Lowered Holding in Conagra Brands (CAG) by $1.20 Million as Market Value Declined

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 8,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 155,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.45 million, down from 163,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 19.72 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Apple offers $50 credit for 2017 battery replacements; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by phone worries; 26/03/2018 – Apple to delay release of iPhone SE 2 in India due to government restriction, sources say; 13/03/2018 – Spotify enters South African market; 30/04/2018 – Daring Fireball: Scuttlebutt Regarding Apple’s Cross-Platform UI Project; 24/05/2018 – Whip yourself into shape by using this Apple Watch feature to compete against friends and family; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s deal for Shazam draws ‘in-depth investigation’ from Europe; 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer doubles down on his praise of Apple after the company’s second-quarter earnings report

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 69.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 44,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 19,721 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $547,000, down from 64,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 2.32M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Input Cost Inflation of Approximately 3.7%; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 05/03/2018 – U.S. challenges J.M. Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Margin Near Low End of Range of 15.9% to 16.3%; 22/03/2018 – Daniel Crawford, CEO, President, and Director for Right On Brands, Inc. is Featured in an Exclusive New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Board Increases Size to 12 Directors From 11; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Conagra; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ANIL ARORA AS DIRECTOR, WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 TO 12

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Commercial Bank N A stated it has 2.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 4,372 were accumulated by Foundry Ptnrs. Tegean Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 25,000 shares for 3.23% of their portfolio. Toth Advisory Corporation holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 19,736 shares. Hussman Strategic owns 300 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 15.06 million shares. Timber Creek Management Lc has 2.15% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Maple Mngmt Inc holds 85,640 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability stated it has 67,926 shares or 2.28% of all its holdings. Contravisory Invest Mgmt invested in 357 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Merchants invested 2.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Round Table Limited Liability owns 0.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,890 shares. Private Trust Na reported 2.83% stake.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 35,670 shares to 154,550 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 3.87M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Corporation reported 71,721 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Farmers Fincl Bank accumulated 6,148 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 18,525 shares. Bankshares has invested 0.1% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 12,814 shares in its portfolio. Soros Fund Mgmt Lc reported 1.85 million shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 93,391 shares. Moreover, Boyer And Corporon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has 2.48% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 199,294 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank invested in 61,198 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 0.24% or 58.92M shares. Wesbanco Bankshares Inc has 0.08% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 58,460 shares. Burns J W And Communication Inc stated it has 10,626 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Ltd reported 19,738 shares stake. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg has 404,942 shares.

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $197.39 million for 18.00 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.