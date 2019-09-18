Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Increased Its Holding; As Cbs New (CBS) Valuation Rose, Holder Springowl Associates Cut Its Position by $490,000

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 1,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 36,352 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.20 million, up from 34,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $997.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $220.7. About 17.42 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple buys magazine aggregation app Texture; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects board of directors with tepid support; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 04/04/2018 – Apple chip supplier ASE vows to grow as ‘big keep getting bigger’; 16/05/2018 – Separately, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has also floated areas near Washington D.C., like Crystal City and Tysons, as locales for Apple; 07/03/2018 – Apple uncovers twice as many worker rights violations in 2017; 01/05/2018 – $AAPL +4% after hours on earnings; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Adds Apple, Buys More IAC: 13F

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 5.47 million shares traded or 52.32% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – JUST IN: CBS Corporation and its special committee issues statement after loss in court against controlling shareholder NAI; 13/03/2018 – Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: CBS files suit against Natl. Amusements, the controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, alleging breach of “fiduciary duty”; 23/05/2018 – CBS Directors’ Revised Suit Targets Bylaw Changes (Correct); 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – CHARTER HAS RIGHTS TO LIVE AUTHENTICATED STREAMING ON CBS.COM, CBS APP AND CHARTER’S AUTHENTICATED PLATFORM; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms NAI’s B1 CFR, and assigns B1 rating to new bank credit facility; outlook stable; 17/05/2018 – CBS Faces Court Fight With Redstones Over Control of Media Giant; 17/05/2018 – CBS Says Board Approved Dividend to Dilute National Amusements Voting Stake to About 20%; 19/04/2018 – HEDGE accordingly : Recap | Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 14/05/2018 – CNBC: CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 18,472 shares to 42,015 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT) by 18,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,417 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $504.34 million for 8.08 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

Springowl Associates Llc, which manages about $281.30 million and $73.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 10,500 shares to 23,571 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.