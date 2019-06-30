Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Raised Stake by $500,850; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Rose, Monroe Bank & Trust Boosted by $461,020 Its Position

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,608 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03M, up from 65,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.92. About 31.11 million shares traded or 11.31% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Japan Display/Apple: bad roll model; 10/05/2018 – Apple Helped Facilitate the Collaboration Between Alcoa and Rio Tinto on the Carbon-Free Smelting Process; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 19/03/2018 – ‘The iPhone X didn’t sell well during the holiday season’: Apple suppliers talk about the company’s struggling sales; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Tech momentum could continue as Buffett buy helps give Apple best week since 2011; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes Next Step Toward Paying EU13 Billion Tax Demand; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Samsung On the Hook for $539M Over Apple Designs: A California jury today decided that Samsung must pay

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.63. About 3.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon Says New Sydney Fulfillment Center Will Open in Second Half; 02/05/2018 – The sudden attack on Amazon is a reflection of the foundational loss of human communications; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 07/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Nearing a Decision on HQ2 — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Amazon’s new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 15/05/2018 – Amazon isn’t the only business in Seattle that is against the new tax (although they ARE Seattle’s biggest employer). Local venture capitalists, startup founders and other big company CEOs wrote an open letter on @Medium against it; 23/05/2018 – InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Announces its Personal Sound Amplifier Products Are Now Offered to Amazon Prime Subscribe; 26/03/2018 – Amazon teams up with French retailer Casino for food delivery; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Yorkshire players can beat Amazon at its own game

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42,874 were accumulated by American Money Lc. 6,570 were accumulated by Baxter Bros Inc. Acropolis Inv Ltd Liability Co holds 13,112 shares. Department Mb Savings Bank N A holds 74,793 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Highland Capital Limited Liability Company has 153,960 shares for 2.22% of their portfolio. Auxier Asset Mgmt owns 8,550 shares. New England Investment & Retirement Gp accumulated 17,136 shares. Massmutual Tru Communications Fsb Adv reported 178,874 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 6,465 are held by Pacifica Invs Ltd Com. Westend Advsrs Llc holds 0% or 191,226 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability holds 56,564 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Stellar Capital Mgmt Llc reported 4,063 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has 1.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Elm Advsr Lc invested 1.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Rowland Inv Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4,498 shares to 25,943 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 3,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,220 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).