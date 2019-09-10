Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Css Increased Stake by $472,500; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Has Lifted by $27.01 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Css Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 26.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 11,900 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, up from 9,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $947.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $214.17. About 27.31 million shares traded or 7.51% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Apple Driverless-car Unit Now Focused On VW Shuttle Vans: Report — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – APPLE TO TAKE COMPONENTS FOR NEXT IPHONE EARLIER: COMM. TIMES; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple CEO Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself – Recode; 07/03/2018 – China’s Apple Trade Would Keep Doctor Away for 164 Million Years; 27/03/2018 – Unit of Taiwan’s Foxconn to buy Belkin for $866 mln; 14/03/2018 – Business Insider: France said it will sue Google and Apple for ‘abusive trade practices’; 14/03/2018 – GOOG, AAPL: “I am going to summon Google and Apple to the Paris Commercial Court.” @BrunoLeMaire #RTLMatin – ! $GOOG $AAPL; 04/04/2018 – Apple working on iPhones with touchless control, curved screen – Bbg; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s working on a wireless headset for both AR, VR- CNET; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Pegatron’s profit falls 24% on Chinese labor costs

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 196.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 98,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 149,360 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.88 million, up from 50,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $292.02. About 1.46M shares traded or 0.75% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 23/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc expected to post earnings of $2.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 11,000 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $347,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weibo Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:WB) by 19,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (Put) (NYSE:TWTR).

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (Put) by 5,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc (Put) by 23,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

