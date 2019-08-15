Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Cs Mckee LP Lifted Stake; As Air Products (APD) Stock Value Rose, Long Road Investment Counsel Has Lifted by $729,600 Its Holding

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Air Products (APD) by 30.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 3,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 16,425 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, up from 12,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Air Products for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $7.08 during the last trading session, reaching $222.59. About 851,260 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 254,770 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.39 million, up from 252,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $202.75. About 36.55M shares traded or 36.19% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS TO DATE, OF THE 7 IDENTIFIED INCIDENTS POTENTIALLY INVOLVING “ARMED GROUPS”, 3 HAVE BEEN CLOSED AND 4 REMAIN OPEN; 29/04/2018 – Correction to Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 20/03/2018 – Chicago’s New Apple Store Is Put Up for Sale; 12/03/2018 – Apple Acquisition of Texture Comes Amid Services Push; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Calls for More Regulations on Data Privacy; 15/03/2018 – Fitbit’s Plan to Conquer Apple (and the World) — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – AMS Is Latest Apple iPhone Casualty: Keep the Faith, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to expand secure wireless chip beyond payments- The Information; 10/05/2018 – Wireless Week: Reports Say Apple, Samsung Developing Cordless Headsets for AR, VR; 13/03/2018 – APPLE WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2018 SAN JOSE JUNE 4-8

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Scotland Grp Public Limited Liability Com reported 1.57% stake. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.08% or 67,104 shares. Security National Tru Com holds 3.21% or 52,650 shares. Retirement Planning holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,587 shares. Riverpark Cap Mgmt Lc owns 98,852 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 201,850 shares. Carlson Capital Management holds 0.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 10,658 shares. Holt Cap Advsrs Ltd Company Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs Ltd Partnership owns 29,549 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 5.87% or 692,669 shares. Madison Hldg, Wisconsin-based fund reported 41,910 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited accumulated 8,867 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Iron Fincl Ltd Liability has invested 2.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Grace & White New York has 0.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Foundry Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,372 shares. Rock Point Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 66,132 shares.

