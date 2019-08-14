Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Convergence Investment Partners Has Boosted Holding by $1.76 Million as Share Value Rose; Elm Ridge Management Stake In Century Alum Co (CENX) Was Has Raised

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Century Alum Co (CENX) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 52,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.22% . The hedge fund held 189,428 shares of the aluminum company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 136,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Century Alum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $576.03M market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.48. About 795,717 shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 44.35% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 16/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM – NEW CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE IN 2020; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS TARIFFS ARE NOT EFFECTIVE FOR ANOTHER 15 DAYS; 09/04/2018 – Russia’s Pain is Century Aluminum’s Gain — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. WILL BE DOING RECIPROCAL TAX PROGRAM AT SOME POINT; 03/05/2018 – Century Aluminum 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 13/03/2018 – COLUMN-Aluminium through the looking glass after Trump’s tariffs: Andy Home; 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM 1Q REV. $454.5M, EST. $443.4M; 14/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $18; 16/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO – $175 MLN CREDIT FACILITY TO HAVE A 5-YR TERM THROUGH MAY 16, 2023; 06/04/2018 – COLUMN-An aluminium mirror on Trump’s tariff tornado: Andy Home

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 9,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 47,643 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.05M, up from 38,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.37B market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 47.54 million shares traded or 79.30% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that’s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS HAS SENT REQUESTS TO GOOGLE AND APPLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APP STORES – INTERFAX; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – VHC, AAPL/@TradeHawk: $VHC $AAPL Apple wins IPR final decision as VirnetX ‘163 patent claims are invalidated; 01/05/2018 – Apple Investors Await Outlook on iPhone, Overseas Cash — Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – SHOP, AAPL: AR demo, tap on the product, pay with Apple Pay. Demo app is live on the App store now! #ShopifyUnite – ! $SHOP $AAPL; 17/05/2018 – Apple and Its Rivals Bet Their Futures on These Men’s Dreams; 22/03/2018 – John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, weighs in on the Facebook fallout; 20/05/2018 – Google takes aim at Apple and Spotify with paid-for music streaming service; 10/03/2018 – Apple patented a keyboard that can’t be defeated by crumbs. Via @verge:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jrm Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com has invested 4.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mairs & Power Incorporated accumulated 33,151 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 1.84 million shares or 2.5% of the stock. Moreover, Harris Assoc Lp has 1.34% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.86M shares. Paragon Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.37% or 4,068 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Incorporated invested 1.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Waverton Mngmt accumulated 454,513 shares or 4.5% of the stock. Insight 2811 reported 0.67% stake. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 2.33M shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn accumulated 234,398 shares. Sand Hill Global Advsr Limited Com stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Impact Ltd Liability Co holds 1.54% or 22,299 shares in its portfolio. Fairview Capital Inv Lc holds 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 10,501 shares. Madrona accumulated 5,467 shares. Comerica Savings Bank invested in 1.05 million shares or 1.71% of the stock.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $458.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 18,936 shares to 42,911 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,415 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $134.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yrc Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 60,041 shares to 185,989 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 20,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,761 shares, and cut its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $28,900 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CENX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 46.59 million shares or 4.57% less from 48.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa reported 54 shares. Comerica Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 48,969 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 105,578 shares. 7.22 million are owned by Blackrock. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 11,091 shares. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn invested in 0% or 34,884 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) reported 92 shares. 2,217 were accumulated by Indexiq Limited Liability Company. Panagora Asset Management Inc has 4,300 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 16,114 shares or 0% of the stock. 84,924 are owned by Pub Sector Pension Board. Advsrs Asset Management reported 706 shares stake. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% or 5.21 million shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement has 76,110 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.