Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Congress Asset Management Company Upped Position; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Cut Its Stake

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 5,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 559,376 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.25 million, up from 553,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Rumors suggest Apple could acquire `all or parts of’ media company Condé Nast; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on iPhone with curved screen and touchless gesture control; 19/03/2018 – Apple developing own screens using next-generation MicroLED tech -Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Opinion today: Apple explains the market; 22/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans Apple Pay Credit Card; 04/05/2018 – 05/02 The Cable – Fed, Euro & Apple; 05/03/2018 – Apple’s Tax Billions Said Guarded by Bank of New York (Correct); 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL ACCESSORY – EXEC (CORRECTS TO DELETE REFERENCE TO ‘LOWER PRICED’); 15/05/2018 – APPLE SEEKS $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG OVER DESIGN PATENTS AT RETRIAL; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s $100bn share buyback plan

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23M, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 14/03/2018 – Tech Today: Square Like Amazon, Aquantia Shines, Broadcom Walks Away — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t break out advertising sales but loops it under the “other” category, which grew 139 percent year-over-year; 03/04/2018 – Office Chai: Amazon India Fires 60 Employees, More Layoffs Could Follow; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS- SANDERS TO WORK ALONGSIDE CO-HEAD OF TV, ALBERT CHENG, OVERSEEING CREATIVE AND PRODUCTION UNITS OF TV OPERATION FOR AMAZON PRIME VIDEO; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 14/03/2018 – Ayla Networks COO to Speak at IoT Asia on Business Models and Ecosystems; 19/05/2018 – One Small Rancher’s Big Role in Saving Brazil’s Amazon

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 900 shares to 9,250 shares, valued at $16.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pool Corp (NASDAQ:POOL) by 14,655 shares to 656,889 shares, valued at $108.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 24,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.