Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Condor Capital Management Upped Stake; Fulton Bank Has Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $413,386

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 2,588 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 52,962 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.48 million, up from 50,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38M shares traded or 42.39% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank analyzed 2,974 shares as the company's stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 59,640 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.31M, down from 62,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $345.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 4.49M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Globeflex Capital LP invested in 0% or 33 shares. Oregon-based M Secs has invested 1.29% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wills Fincl holds 4.73% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 52,162 shares. Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Company owns 15,036 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited holds 2.12% or 2.16M shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,100 shares. Auxier Asset Management has 93,905 shares for 2.61% of their portfolio. North Mgmt Corporation owns 200,235 shares. Family Management Corp holds 31,336 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 1.08M shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 6.94 million shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.87% or 823,577 shares. Founders Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 28,639 shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 50,745 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Mckinley Capital Management Ltd Delaware holds 275,636 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It's 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance" on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "How Much Did Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com" on August 20, 2019.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,101 shares to 13,504 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 9,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.35 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $643.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 4,156 shares to 58,133 shares, valued at $9.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (IHDG) by 19,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,763 shares, and cut its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC).