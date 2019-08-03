Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Community Bank Lifted Its Stake by $331,506 as Market Valuation Rose; Centurylink (CTL) Stake Boosted by Southeastern Asset Management Inc

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 2.91M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 67.26 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806.49M, up from 64.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.02. About 8.35M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53M, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Supports the Launch of Apple Business Chat; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 18/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble following report Apple is producing its own screens; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett still hates Bitcoin, wants all of Apple; 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Holland On Apple Earnings, Buybacks; 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Apple: Don’t Sleep on the App Store — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM EXPECT FY19 TO BE A DOWN YEAR GIVEN SMARTPHONE MARKET NOW IN DECLINE; 11/04/2018 – IDC: Apple Finished 1Q in Fifth Position With Yr-on-Yr Decline in Shipments of 4.8%; 16/03/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Is Said to Plan Meetings With Apple, Google

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Smallcap Etf (IJR) by 5,795 shares to 120,550 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Intl Eq Etf by 25,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,533 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Blackstone/Gso Senior Loan Etf (SRLN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lockheed Martin Inv reported 0.12% stake. Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct stated it has 34,896 shares or 6.36% of all its holdings. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs invested in 2.16% or 1.19M shares. Korea stated it has 3.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Norman Fields Gottscho Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 4.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zwj Invest Counsel holds 2.05% or 131,243 shares in its portfolio. Salem Mngmt Inc owns 2,150 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Drexel Morgan &, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,299 shares. Wms Prtnrs Limited accumulated 4.34% or 91,641 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 3.43% or 9,553 shares. Oakworth invested in 3.09% or 79,309 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 30,123 shares. First Merchants Corp holds 71,705 shares. Adams Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.59% or 62,811 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple Earnings Preview: Time To Launch – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts Share Their View On FANG Stocks And Apple – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. 50,000 shares were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K, worth $491,480. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $95,600 worth of stock or 8,000 shares. On Wednesday, May 15 the insider PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Chilton Kevin P.. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Mgmt owns 1.36 million shares. Markston Int Ltd Liability holds 0% or 75 shares in its portfolio. Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability reported 1.91 million shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt accumulated 36,975 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Carroll Assoc has 756 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hyman Charles D invested in 0.03% or 25,686 shares. Old Bancorp In reported 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Limited invested in 11,772 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 4.54 million shares. 349,256 are held by Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Kistler has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 24,799 shares. Holt Cap Ltd Liability Company Dba Holt Cap Partners LP has invested 0.09% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.04% or 120,945 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 20 shares.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX) by 121,686 shares to 2.48M shares, valued at $319.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Belmond Ltd Class A (NYSE:BEL) by 1.13M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corporation Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I Am Buying CenturyLink Yielding 10% Today – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CenturyLink Issues Redemption Notice for Senior Notes – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink wraps phase one of fiber network expansion – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.