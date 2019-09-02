Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Community Bank Has Lifted Its Holding by $331,506 as Stock Price Rose; Dominion Energy (D) Holder Sunbelt Securities Raised Its Holding

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 129.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 6,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 12,152 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 5,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 3.62 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53M, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple pops on earnings beat, strong guidance; 27/03/2018 – Apple Introduces New 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil Support; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Apple drags tech lower; 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK WAS HELPFUL ON CHINA TRADE SUGGESTIONS; 30/05/2018 – Matterport Appoints Media Technology Leader Chris Bell as CMO; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett boosts his Apple stake; 07/05/2018 – Apple Needs an 8.6% Rally to Reach $1 Trillion Milestone; 01/05/2018 – Apple could be winding down or stopping production of the iPhone X, based on earnings reports from linked companies; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million annually on Apple’s dividend alone

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Smallcap Etf (SCZ) by 15,000 shares to 25 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Smallcap Etf (IJR) by 5,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,550 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 1.80M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). E&G Limited Partnership stated it has 17,036 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. 13,513 are owned by Headinvest Ltd. Cap Fund Management reported 0.35% stake. S Muoio And Llc invested 0.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Highvista Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,000 shares. Stonehearth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lucas reported 30,947 shares stake. Covington Investment Advisors has invested 2.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Virginia-based Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management has invested 0.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brown Advisory Incorporated has 1.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rice Hall James Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chase Investment Counsel Corporation has 0.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,770 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. 1,965 shares were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK, worth $149,998 on Wednesday, March 13.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,936 shares to 13,112 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,274 shares, and cut its stake in Agnc Invt Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Tru Commerce Na holds 0.09% or 5,949 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 1,990 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And owns 17,800 shares. United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 60,797 shares. St Germain D J reported 14,378 shares stake. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,165 shares. Haverford Trust holds 16,542 shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,818 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Narwhal Management holds 46,580 shares. Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 77,500 shares. Korea Investment Corp holds 0.19% or 560,329 shares in its portfolio. 230,354 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. B Riley Wealth stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Price T Rowe Inc Md owns 2.70 million shares.