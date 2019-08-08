Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Cohen & Steers Has Lowered Position as Valuation Rose; Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Increased Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake by $26.62 Million

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 64.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 38,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,367 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, down from 59,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $949.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 33.36M shares traded or 21.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – Apple suppliers brace for profit slide as gadget sales slow; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple is Working on a Curved iPhone; 13/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing Gmbh & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 11/05/2018 – Aluminum is used in most of Apple’s popular products, including the iPhone, iPad and iMac; 12/04/2018 – Apple has gone green; 28/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Apple focuses on creativity in education at its spring product launch event; 26/03/2018 – Irish Examiner: Apple goes back to school with a new iPad in US; 03/05/2018 – Paul Krugman: Apple and the Fruits of Tax Cuts; 27/03/2018 – Daring Fireball: Mac Rumors: `Everything Apple Announced at Today’s Educational Event in Under Three Minutes’; 02/05/2018 – AAPL, $BB.CA: U.S. officials say the Pentagon recently terminated its use of BlackBerry smart phones and now issues Apple iPhones, also assembled in China – ! $BB.CA $AAPL

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 15.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 682,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 5.05M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.98 million, up from 4.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.73. About 22.67M shares traded or 22.58% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN PANDORA MEDIA; 10/05/2018 – FCC says ‘net neutrality’ rules will end in June; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORPORATION – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 25/04/2018 – Revenue for Comcast’s NBCUniversal totaled $9.53 billion, bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Brian Roberts has not […]; 08/05/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast-Fox Bid Latest; H&M’s Algorithm Push; Adidas Pauses Facebook Video Ads; 17/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Industry-Leading Companies Including Comcast, Fing, Google, Inte

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabra Healthcare Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 13.01M shares to 24.41M shares, valued at $475.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) by 6.07 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rlj Lodging Trust 1.950 Perp Sr:A Cvt.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 12,502 shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $176.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 159,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,305 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

