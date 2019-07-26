Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Increased Position by $372,897; As Merck & Co Com (MRK) Stock Declined, Montag A & Associates Has Trimmed Holding

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com (MRK) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 13,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 193,891 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.13 million, down from 207,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $81.19. About 3.86 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/05/2018 – Three Ebola patients escape quarantine in Congo, two later die – MSF; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 03/05/2018 – Biotech unicorn Moderna raises another $125 million in expanded Merck partnership; 16/04/2018 – #3 #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA: Evobrutinib Study Looked at Multiple Sclerosis; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 17/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC MRK.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $65; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 18/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Has Been Exploring Options for Consumer Health Unit; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.13 million, up from 98,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $207.94. About 11.35M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 09/05/2018 – Shaq, an early Apple and Google backer, shares his very simple investing style; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s Previous Entry-Level iPad Cost $329; 24/05/2018 – iDrop News: Apple Partners with Volkswagen to Create Autonomous Electric Vans; 26/04/2018 – Another major Apple supplier just delivered potential bad news for the iPhone X; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said at the Times’ Global Business Summit; 04/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 24/04/2018 – Irish government and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to highest number; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – WILL OFFER IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT) RED SPECIAL EDITION

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr S&P500 Grw (IVW) by 6,971 shares to 35,194 shares, valued at $6.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 93,835 were accumulated by Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney. Smithfield holds 0.28% or 31,426 shares in its portfolio. Benin Mgmt has 4,173 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 53,451 were reported by Stock Yards Bancshares Tru. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 268,243 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Thompson Inv Mngmt reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Morgan Stanley owns 0.37% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 15.90M shares. Hutchinson Capital Mngmt Ca reported 4.6% stake. Moreover, Los Angeles Management Equity Inc has 0.31% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 660,567 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc has invested 2.84% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Fjarde Ap stated it has 786,032 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Annex Advisory Lc holds 2,917 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The California-based Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.88% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). First State Bank invested in 0.79% or 131,699 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 2.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Maryland-based Founders Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amer Asset Management accumulated 12,945 shares. Raymond James Associates stated it has 5.15 million shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. 61,184 are held by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company. Lsv Asset has 0.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 761,502 shares. Pennsylvania Tru reported 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Art Advsrs Llc has 0.62% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, First Lp has 0.47% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.25 million shares. Seizert Llc holds 320,687 shares or 2.73% of its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Inr Advisory Serv Lc reported 0.02% stake. Overbrook Corp owns 1.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 36,426 shares. Tradition Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 1.49% stake. California-based Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt has invested 2.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 44,918 shares to 4,629 shares, valued at $492,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,571 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.